Hit-and-run: Two minor boys injured

New Delhi: Two boys were injured after they were hit by a car at the Sultanpuri area in Outer Delhi on Thursday. Police said one of the kids is still receiving treatment. Police said they received information on June 17 at 4.54 pm from SGM Hospital where two children aged 5 years and 3 years, both residents of D block, Sultanpuri, were admitted.



"Further it came to knowledge that both children got admitted at Safdarjung hospital later. One child has been discharged while the other is under treatment," the official said.

As per the official, they have arrested Sakir (22) and the offending vehicle one white Maruti Brezza car has been seized.

"He has a small manufacturing unit that makes iron nut-bolts in Sultanpuri. The vehicle is in his father's name," the official said.