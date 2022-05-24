Hit-and-run: Man held over Zepto staffer's death

New Delhi: Days after a 19-year-old delivery man died in a hit-and-run case, a man was arrested in connection with the accident, police said on Monday.



The accused was identified as Sudhakar Yadav (32), a resident of Sector 18, Dwarka. He was arrested on Sunday night, they said.

The accident took place around 11.50 pm on May 16. The victim, Karan Raju, was a resident of Goyla Dairy and used to work with grocery delivery platform Zepto. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on May 18, according to police. Yadav, who has done MBA in media management, works with a leading technology firm. He was responsible for training new employees, the police said.

The accused had fled the spot in his car soon after the accident and had been in hiding ever since.