Hindus are not safe under BJP rule: AAP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA and national spokesperson of the party, Raghav Chadha on Sunday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre by claiming that neither Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs nor others are safe under BJP's rules as the family of 25-year-old Rinku Sharma has alleged he was murdered because he said "Jai Shri Ram", thereby lending credence to the theory that Sharma was murdered because of a communal motive.



The Delhi Police has denied any such angle in the horrific stabbing and murder of Sharma and has said that five people had been arrested in the case. It has said the accused were known to the victim and they were fighting with each other over the failure of one of their businesses in Mangolpuri. They argued about the same issue at a recent birthday party, after which the accused came to Sharma's home and started beating him up.

"The mother and the brother of Rinku Sharma had said that he used to utter Jai Shri Ram which has a connection with his murder. Today on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party I want to seek the attention of Home Minister Shri Amit Shah and ask whether under BJP rule a person who says Jai Sri Ram slogan is safe or not," the AAP leader said.

AAP leader Chadha first expressed his tribute to the CRPF soldiers killed in the Pulwama terrorist attack at a press conference, before saying, "The family of victim Rinku Sharma alleges that under BJP, uttering Jai Shri Ram has become unsafe in Delhi; neither the Hindus nor the Muslim, Sikhs and others are safe in BJP rule... Have the citizens of Delhi voted for the BJP so that they can't even utter Jai Shri Ram?"

Chadha said that the residents of Delhi had voted for the BJP at the Centre in large majorities in the last two consecutive Lok Sabha elections but "the BJP has miserably failed to protect the Delhiites". "Why didn't Home Minister Amit Shah visit the family of Rinku Sharma and why didn't he tweet about this matter?" he asked.

"Is it right for the Home Minister to go on an election campaign in Bengal and not to be present in Delhi when such an incident has taken place?" the AAP leader added.

He also questioned why the Delhi Police Commissioner had not yet paid a visit to the victim's family and asked when the Central government would announce a Rs 1 crore ex-gratia for the kin of the

victim.

However, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta had recently provided a Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the family of the victim and demanded that the Delhi govt announce an amount of Rs 1 crore.

"The Aam Aadmi Party is standing beside the family of Rinku Sharma and extending all assistance," the AAP MLA said.