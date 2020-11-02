Hindu Sena claims they defaced Islamic Cultural Centre signboard

New Delhi: A signboard which was pointing to the India Islamic Cultural Centre was defaced in the Lodhi Road area on Sunday early morning. A rightwing group, Hindu Sena claimed their members were responsible for and the Delhi Police have registered a case in the matter but have named no individual or organisation in their FIR.



Hindu Sena President Vishnu Gupta claimed that in the morning he came to know about the defacement done by his members. "They were very angry about what happened in France and also there were protests against France in various parts of India. So our members did it," he said.

He further said that he was not clear about the timing of the incident. "Our workers expressed their anger against such activities by putting posters at the India Islamic Centre," he said.

Police said the posters declaring the India Islamic Cultural Centre a "Jihadi Terrorist Islamic Centre" were removed immediately and an FIR registered against unknown persons at the Tughlak Road station after the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) reported the matter.

"We have registered a case under Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act against unknown people. We are scanning CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity but have not found any relevant footage," a senior police officer said.

This is not the first time the Hindu Sena has defaced road signs in the national capital. In June this year, its workers defaced a signboard outside the Chinese embassy here against the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in clashes with the Chinese troops in Ladak Galwan Valley.

Last year, the Babar Road signboard was blackened by Hindu Sena workers who demanded that the name of the road be changed.