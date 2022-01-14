Hindu Rao docs unpaid, threaten to stop non-essential services if not paid by Sat

New Delhi: Teachers teaching in North Delhi Municipal Corporation schools wrote to North MCD Commissioner Sanjay Goel demanding the civic body to pay all pending dues and salaries to the corporation teachers within the next 10 days from the money that they are about to receive from the Delhi government on Thursday. In their letter the Shikshak Nyay Manch (teachers union under North MCD) said: "Retired employees are neither getting pension nor are they getting cashless treatment despite paying money. Even after a lapse of two and a half years, the life-long deposits of hundreds of retired teachers have not yet been given by the corporation administration."



"Teachers who are working right now have not received salaries in 2 months and arrears of lakhs of rupees are outstanding since the past 5 years but the corporation has shown them no mercy," they added.

Over 3,000 North MCD teachers staged a sit-in on December 8 at the civic centre as well the Delhi BJP office, demanding their salaries but no North MCD leader came to their aid. The teachers have said that if the demand for their salaries is not accepted, they will be forced to proceed with strict action in the form of a sit-in protest at the BJP's national office in the first week of February.

The North MCD has been struggling to pay the salaries of various staffers. Doctors at Hindu Rao Hospital, which is under the jurisdiction of North MCD, had previously also said that they plan to stop all non-essential services if they do not receive their pending salaries by January 15. Since then they have received their salary for the month of November, salary for the month of december is still pending. The civic body in the meantime has almost emptied its coffers and have no means to clear their dues.

Doctors in North MCD hospitals have called off the strike considering the circumstances. Hindu Rao RDA President's Dr Tanuraj Tyagi said that we are not planning to strike now since it does not make sense but we are still awaiting salary for the month of December.