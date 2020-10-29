Hindu Rao docs end strike as North MCD gives in to most demands

New Delhi: After almost a month, the hunger strike by resident doctors of North MCD run hospitals ended on Wednesday as the salaries of the majority of healthcare workers was credited. North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash reached the Hindu Rao Hospital premises late evening and ended the strike by giving the protesting doctors juice.

Healthcare workers from six North DMC-run hospitals were on an indefinite protest as they had not received their salaries since July. The healthcare workers, including senior doctors, have received their salary dues till September. "The doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital were going on hunger strike with their demands; North Delhi Municipal Corporation had released the salary of all the doctors till September. North Delhi Municipal Corporation is making all kinds of efforts to provide timely salary to all employees," Prakash said, addressing the press.

He said that doctors have a significant contribution to society and their services are needed now more than ever. However, the salaries of a few healthcare workers are still pending, which is due to the delay in the hospital's departments.

Speaking to Millennium Post, Municipal Corporation Doctor's Association president, Dr RR Gautam confirmed that they have suspended the strike. "People have received salaries for one month or two months. Few have got it till September as well," he said.

The healthcare workers will join duty from Thursday. "People on emergency duty have already joined the duties," Dr Gautam added.

Hindu Rao Hospital's RDA president Abhimanyu Sardana said that about 65 per cent people had received their salaries. "They have agreed to most of our demands. For most people, salaries have been credited and for others, they are following it up. 65 per cent of people have received their salaries. For those who have not received their salaries, it is due to departmental delays. We have also been assured of the release of our salary monthly," he added.

In the minutes of the meeting, which was held with the Commissioner of North MCD, the civic body has "agreed for timely disbursement of salaries to all doctors in the future, every month." The strike period for all healthcare workers has also been considered "on duty".