Hindu outfits join ABVP's protest

New Delhi: On Monday afternoon, the Rashtriya Hindu Mahasangh and its supporters joined ABVP supporters outside Jawaharlal Nehru University's North Gate in raising slogans of "Desh ke in gaddaron ko, goli maaro s**alon ko" and "Left Terror Down Down" as students of the All India Students Association and Students Federation of India peacefully sang Faiz's "Hum Dekhenge" as a wall of policemen in riot gear separated the two groups.

Meanwhile, the students and teachers of JNU led a peaceful march inside the campus against alleged police inaction on Sunday night as groups of students held up senior police officials and campus security in arguments just in front of the main gate. One group of students surrounded an SHO-rank officer of the Delhi Police and asked him why the police had not acted against "masked goons" who entered the campus with weapons and spread mayhem all over.

The students asked the SHO-rank officer and an ACP-rank officer why no arrest or detentions have been made since Sunday night as the senior police officials continued to explain that they will definitely make arrests and detentions as necessary but only after a thorough investigation.

About 10-15 metres away, another group of students had gathered around the security house inside the North Gate and started asking the head of campus security how so many "outsiders with weapons" were allowed to enter the University as guests. While the Cyclops security personnel tried to explain that they did not let any "masked men" enter the campus with weapons, the students asked what he would do if CCTV footage showed

otherwise.