Hindu orgs again disrupt Namaz in Ggm, Sec-12 — some detained

gurugram: For the second consecutive Friday, members of Hindu outfit groups and certain local residents raised objections to the offering of Namaz at a public land in Sector 12-A.



The Gurugram Police barricaded the main road across Sector 12A. Despite this, members of Hindu outfit groups, including Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Bharat Mata Vahini, Sanyukta Hindu Sangarsh Samiti, reached the spot. The protestors then began chanting slogans like Jai Shree Ram, Vande Matram and khule mein Namaz padhna bandh karo.

These protestors were however prevented from disrupting the Namaz and were quickly detained by police. Close to 50 protestors were detained. Around 15 of these protestors later were also booked under Section 107 (instigation) and 151 (refusal to disperse once commanded by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Many protestors criticised the Haryana government for its soft approach towards Muslim devotees but taking a stern stand against Hindu protestors.

Meanwhile, the Muslim devotees who had come for the Friday prayers also held a meeting to find a possible solution to the prevailing problem. Later after consultation, the Muslim devotees stated that they were willing to move out of the area provided they are given an alternate space that is 600 to 800 metres away from the present site.

"We do not want any disruption to the peaceful atmosphere exists between the two communities. We are willing to shift if we are being given an alternate space. Most of the devotees are labourers and car mechanics and cannot go far to offer prayers. If a land is provided for mosques, we will stop offering Namaz in the open," said Mansoor, one of the Muslim devotees.

The present site at Sector-12 was not among the 37 sites that was earmarked for offering Friday prayers.