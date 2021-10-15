Hindu extremist outfits start bullying meat shop owners in Fbd, Ggm

Gurugram: For four years now, there continues to be incidents where during the time of Navratras, several fringe Hindu extremist outfits begin to bully meat shop owners in Gurugram and Faridabad to close their shops.The trend continued even during this festival time. While Gurugram this time witnessed fewer such incidents, Faridabad on the other hand saw a marked increase.



Several meat shop owners in Faridabad claimed that they were threatened by outfits like Bajrang Dal to shut their shops. Repeated bullying led to a group of meat shop owners lodging complaints with Faridabad Police who eventually provided them with security.



In the past various Hindu outfits have tried to intimidate not only meat shop owners but even prominent restaurants like KFC to not serve any non -vegetarian items during the festival season of Navratras.



To respect religious sentiments, however, many meat shop owners have voluntarily accepted the proposal to not operate during Tuesday's.



During the month of April this year on the demand of several councilors the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) wherein meat shops in Gurugram would be closed on Tuesday. On the other hand, the MCG has still not been able to effectively handle the growing number of illegal meat shops in several parts of Gurugram.

