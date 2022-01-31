Hindi voice typing started for CCTNS data entry at police stns

New Delhi: Easing out the investigation process, facilitating professional investigation and data and records management, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has now introduced a phonetic keyboard system with a Hindi voice typing facility in the closed system of Crime Criminal and Networking Systems (CCTNS).



The networking system works to help with investigations, from the lodging of FIRs to writing case diaries and submitting chargesheets and other paperwork and data entry related work.

The move comes after the Delhi Police leadership took cognisance of the difficulties being faced by Investigating Officers. It was seen that many were facing considerable difficulty typing Hindi on computer keyboards — a language most commonly used by complainants and the general public to record statements.

But with this new technological solution, now Investigating Officers (IOs) will be able to speak and record their work electronically using the phonetic keyboard, dispensing the dependency on Hindi typists or the compulsion to type Hindi text on an English keyboard.

The police further said that this will also bring efficiency, accuracy and transparency in investigation works.

"The system has been developed and executed under Special CP Technology and Implementation Muktesh Chander, and it is the first of its kind system innovation to have taken place in north Indian Hindi speaking states," an official statement mentioned.

Earlier, the CCTNS system did not accept Hindi scripts and even Hindi words and sentences had to be written in English script. However, the newly developed procedure is quick, easy and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based. Further, a dictionary of traditional Hindi/Urdu words, often used in police work, has been added for the convenience of users.

As a pilot project, the system has been launched in police stations of the Capital's North District and officials have said that this will be rolled out across all districts shortly.

Significantly, the Delhi Police achieved first rank in implementation of 'crime and criminal tracking network and systems' (CCTNS) on Thursday.

It was judged by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The CCTNS project is based on monthly scores in the 'CCTNS Pragati dashboard' published by the NCRB during the last 12 months.