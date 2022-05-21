Hike in CNG prices soon; IGL plans to build 12 mega stns

new delhi: In light of global price trends, the Indraprastha Gas Ltd. (IGL) is going to hike CNG prices in the near future. This will have a huge impact on the consumers as the prices have already doubled lately leaving an array of discontent especially among cab and auto drivers.



While presenting the annual financial results for IGL, directors Sanjay Kumar and Pawan Kumar interacted with the media and outlined the accomplished work and future prospects of the company. The expansion has already been initiated with construction of new gas stations and availability of commercial and domestic connections in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

As per the directors, with rising prices of petrol and diesel, CNG is going to be the most viable alternative which is also contributing the most in terms of sales for the company. IGL has also planned to build 12 mega stations in Delhi out of which six will be on the ring road. Land for the same will be allotted soon. Fifty new CNG stations will also come up in a year, the scope for which has been identified in West and North Delhi. Along with it the company has adopted the dealership model in the city and has already approved 77 applications for the same. Sanjay Kumar said, "People are not going to leave CNG anytime soon."

Experiments with long distance buses are also being pursued with Uttrakhand Road Transport Corporation and interactions with Tata Motors and Volvo to promote CNG are underway. IGL has tied up with Kinetic Greens to upgrade the EV sector targeting 50 battery swapping facilities across the city. Two fixed charging stations have been developed and started in partnership with Tata Power and Mahindra and Mahindra in the capital. The company has also decided to run a pilot of CNG and Hydrogen which they consider as a more viable option and competitor to EVs. Plans of producing green hydrogen are also on the horizon.