Hijab controversy: 'We want justice' slogans raised, FIR against many in Gzb

ghaziabad: Tension followed in Navneet Vihar colony in Khoda area of Ghaziabad when women of a particular community started protesting over the hijab row. The women started raising slogans like "We want justice" and when they were stopped from doing so, they tried to scuffle with police.



A case has been registered against over one and half dozen women and legal actions have been initiated, said police.

According to police, on Sunday afternoon, around 20-25 Muslim women took to the road with posters written "I want hijab" in their hands. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and asked the protesters to show if they have permission to stage such demonstration while Section-144 is already being imposed in the district.

The women refused to show the permission for the demonstration and they were stopped by police.

The protesters tried to scuffle with police and a heated argument broke out between police and protesters. During scuffle, the uniform of Khoda police station in-charge has also been reported to be

torn, after being trapped in an iron net.

"In the view of Covid pandemic and ongoing assembly elections, Section-144 has already been imposed in the district and for staging any demonstration, permission is required. The women protesting on road didn't have any permission and we asked them to vacate the area. However, a minor argument broke out and they were pacified. We are collecting information about the protesting women and are also checking CCTV footage of nearby area," Brijesh Kushwaha, SHO of Khoda police station said.

The officer further said that the FIR has been registered against 15-20 unidentified women under sections of violation of the code of conduct, assault, intimidation.

A senior police officer of Khoda police station said that the investigation so far has revealed that the women were not residents of Khoda. They are suspected to have come from nearby areas including Shaheen Bagh, Delhi.