Highway robbers' gang busted with 2 arrests: Delhi Police

New Delhi: Delhi Police has busted a gang of interstate highway robbers arresting two men, including one who was allegedly involved in robbing of a Canadian pilot after offering him a cab ride from IGI Airport, officials said on Monday.



Mehraj, 32, a resident of Meerut, and Gulzar, 39, a resident of Ghaziabad, both in Uttar Pradesh, were arrested on July 16, they said.

Police said that on July 14, a case of robbery was reported in Patparganj Industrial Area Police Station on the complainant of one Rohit Singh, a resident of Bagheshwar, Uttarakhand.

In his complaint, Singh said that he was coming to Gurgaon from his native place by a private bus and the bus dropped him near Anand Vihar Bus Terminal at about 4.30 am on July 14.

While waiting for a ride to Gurgaon, he spotted a taxi and boarded it.

According to his complaint, there were already three passengers in the car, who pounced on him, snatched his ATM card and Rs 8,000 cash he had on him.

They also made him call his family members to deposit money in his account and withdrew Rs 8,000 using the ATM and the PIN they had forced him reveal, from a machine in Greater Noida.

After robbing him of Rs 16,000, they abandoned him at a secluded place near Char Murti area in Greater Noida at about 7 am, police said.