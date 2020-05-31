Highest spike of 1,295 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi takes total to over 19K; death toll rises to 473
New Delhi: Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,295 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 19,844, as the death toll due to the disease mounted to 473, authorities said.
The previous single-ay highest spike of 1,163 fresh cases was recorded on May 30.
This is the first time in Delhi when more than 1,200 COVID-19 cases have been reported in a day.
In a bulletin issued on Sunday, the Delhi Health Department said the death toll due to coronavirus infection has risen to 473 and the total number of cases mounted to 19,844.
It, however, added the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.
On Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 18,549, including 416 deaths.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Highest spike of 1,295 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi takes...31 May 2020 2:30 PM GMT
'Low pressure area into Arabian sea may become cyclonic...31 May 2020 2:30 PM GMT
Biggest single-day spike of 371 COVID-19 cases in WB; 8 more ...31 May 2020 2:24 PM GMT
CRPF DIG posted at MHA control room tests positive for...31 May 2020 2:20 PM GMT
Delhi govt seeks Rs 5,000 crore from Centre to pay...31 May 2020 10:38 AM GMT