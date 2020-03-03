Highest in 20 years : Over 400 rioting cases in just 9 days in Feb, March

New Delhi: According to Delhi police data, the national Capital registered more than 400 rioting cases in just nine days in February-March which is highest in last 20 years. The violence in north-east Delhi, which claimed more than 40 lives, was the reason for the increase in rioting cases.



The Delhi Police data claimed that from 2001 to November 15, 2019, over 1,500 rioting cases were registered with the law enforcement agency. The highest was in the year 2001 when as many as 165 cases were reported but in nine days of February-March over 400 cases were registered with the arrest and detention of over 1,400 people.

According to the data, from the year 2001 to 2010, as many as 867 rioting cases were reported in the city. The data shows that in the year 2001- 165 cases, 2002- 139 cases, 2003- 80, 2004- 67, 2005- 61, 2006- 87, 2007- 87 cases, 2008- 71 2009- 57 and 2010- 53 cases were registered with police.

Meanwhile, from the year 2011 to 2019 (19 November) about 693 rioting cases were registered with Delhi Police. In 2011- 50 cases, 2012- 79 cases, 2013- 113, 2014- 160, 2015- 130, 2016- 79, 2017- 50, 2018- 23 and 2019- nine cases were reported in Delhi. In 2020 over 400 cases were registered in connection with the violence. The reason behind the increase of the sudden rise in the cases was north-east Delhi violence which claimed more than 40 lives.

On February 23, clashes started after two groups, one protesting against the CAA and the other supporting it came face to face in

Maujpur. They pelted stones at each other. The police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mobs.

Later a series of violence erupted in north-east Delhi. The violence cut a swathe through several localities, including Jafrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas, Bhajanpura, with stones and other missiles hurled and shops set ablaze. The newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said that his priority is to restore peace in the national

Capital and ensure communal harmony and the culprits who were involved in the violence will be punished.