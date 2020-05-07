High school fees outrage pvt school parents

Gurugram: A large number of parents whose children study in private schools continue to level grave allegations of inflated school fee being levied due to the non-transparent fee structure.



In the category of school fee, the parents now complain how the school management is forcing them to purchase school books at expensive rates.

Most of the parents, rather than buying the books and the stationary items from the educational institutions, are directly going to the stationary shops.

Much to their disappointment, even at the stationary shops, inventory is being sold at higher prices.

Despite this, the parents are purchasing important stationary items like notebooks, pens, pencils, compasses, so that their children in senior secondary sections have adequate resources for their ongoing academic sessions.

Most of the stationary shop owners highlight that there low supply of items is resulting in certain stationary stuff being charged at expensive rates. It is important to note that most of the stationary shops in Gurugram have not been allowed to open during the lockdown period.

There were, however, reports of some of the stationary shop owners selling these items to the limited number of customers.

Certain easing of the restrictions from the district administration, however, has resulted in the standalone stationary shops being open.

"My child is from Science Steam, who is preparing for Class XII. This is the time when I cannot compromise with his education and, therefore, I had to purchase all the relevant books and stationary items for him.

One may have grievances about the schools but even the stationary shop owners have taken advantage of the

situation and sold items at higher rates," said Chandra Taneja.

"In these difficult times, there should be no hidden components for schools books and uniforms. The school management should also not force those parents to buy the books from them," stated Gurgaon Parents Association.

Taking cognisance of the large number of parents complaining against private schools for levying high fee structure, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar instructed the school management of private schools to levy only tuition fees.

In their defence, most of

the private schools claim that they have rolled back various components of the fee structure.