High demand for CT-scans as COVID-19 cases spike in Ggm

Gurugram: As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Gurugram, there has been a marked increase in the demand for CT-Scan given the fact the contagious disease hits the respiratory system, leading to the need for a scan of the lungs.



As COVID-19 seems to adversely affect the respiratory system, doctors have advised imaging of the lungs to understand the impact of the novel coronavirus on respiratory organs. Most doctors who spoke to Millennium Post highlighted that they also prescribe CT-scans for patients who test negative on an RT-PCR test but show symptoms of COVID-19.

The use of CT-scans was also mentioned publicly by the Gurugram Chief Medical Officer Dr Virender Yadav who said that the district health department was willing to coordinate with the private healthcare facilities to make sure that patients undertake CT-scans.

According to doctors of private hospitals, seven of every ten people who get tested for COVID-19 are also going for a CT-scan. With the high demand for CT-scans, there have now been complaints about how private hospitals are either charging exorbitant rates or increasing the waiting time for patients.

Taking cognizance of the challenges, the Gurugram health department has also started providing CT-scans in its government hospital. The medical facility will be only for COVID-19 positive or suspected patients. According to health officials, the facility was started after there were complaints that many private hospitals were refusing to conduct the scans and instead asking patients to get their own reports. The officials highlighted that this was hampering the timely diagnosis for the patient.

With the number of active patients in Gurugram now more than 2,700, health officials highlighted that it becomes even more important to detect serious cases, provide them with timely treatment and prevent fatalities.