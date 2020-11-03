High Court sets aside bail to school owner

new delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday set aside a trial court order granting bail to Rajdhani Public School owner Faisal Farooq, saying the lower court had failed to appreciate that bail pleas must be considered with the larger interest of protecting the society. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, while setting aside Farooq's bail, said the country is aggrieved by the action of offenders who tarnish the secular fabric and need to be punished severely.



The high court said the personal liberty of an individual, though precious, is of little value if the larger interest of the people and the nation is at stake. Justice Kait allowed the plea of Delhi Police challenging the trial court's June 20 order granting bail to Faisal Farooq and said the decision was passed at a pre-mature stage while ignoring the relevant material

on record.

The accused had not been released from jail as there was a stay on the bail order.

Farooq, owner of the Rajdhani Public School (RPS) in Shiv Vihar locality was among the 18 arrested for alleged involvement in burning and damaging property of the adjacent DRP Convent School.

The police, represented through Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi, Special public prosecutors Amit Mahajan and Rajat Nair, had challenged the trial court bail order saying the decision was ex-facie unwarranted.

The high court said Farooq is wealthy with reputation and roots in the society and since the investigation in the present FIR is pending and the prosecution is likely to file a supplementary charge sheet, he may influence the witnesses and hamper the investigation and trial.

Justice Kait cited multiple evidentiary materials to rule that the accused could not have possibly acted in a "spur of the moment".