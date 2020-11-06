High Court seeks replies of DU colleges funded by Delhi govt over non-payment of staffers' salaries

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday sought the response of 12 Delhi University colleges, which are fully funded by the Delhi government, on a plea challenging the decision asking the institutes to pay outstanding salaries of staffers from the Students Society Fund (SSF).



Justice Jyoti Singh issued notices to the 12 colleges and asked them to respond to the petition filed by Delhi University Students Union (DUSU), which has challenged the October 16 order of the Delhi government asking the institutes to pay the salaries of over 1,500 staff - both teaching and non-teaching - from the student's fund.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 9, when another similar petition is to be heard. Let some money come to these colleges and teachers also, the judge orally observed.

The high court said the October 23 interim order, putting a stay on the decision asking the 12 DU colleges to pay outstanding salaries of staffers from the students' fund, will continue till further orders.

The 12 colleges which are affiliated with the Delhi University and are fully funded by the Delhi government are Acharya Narendra Dev College, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences, Bhagini Nivedita College, DeenDayal Upadhyaya College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya Women's College, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education & Sports Sciences, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Maharaja Agrasen College (DU), Maharshi Valmiki College of Education, Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.