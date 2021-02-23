High Court seeks Delhi govt stand on pleas to vaccinate prisoners before they surrender

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of the AAP government on two pleas seeking vaccination of all the prisoners who were out on bail or parole before they surrender so as to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection inside prisons.



A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Delhi government seeking its stand on the pleas by March 26 and also asked it to take action on the issue "immediately".

Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra assured the bench that "there was nothing to worry about as everything is under control".

He also told the court that there has been "no outbreak of COVID-19 in the jails".

The bench directed the government to indicate in its affidavit steps it has already taken and what it proposes to take.

The court also remarked that the pleas appeared to be an excuse to keep the prisoners who were out on bail, parole or furlough, out for a longer duration.

The bench said when committing a crime or offence, such persons should know what all could happen when they are sent to jail by the courts.