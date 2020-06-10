High Court directs Delhi govt to treat petition seeking cap on COVID-19 treatment as representation

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi government to treat a petition seeking capping of private COVID-19 treatment prices as a representation. The petition also sought directions to the administration here to prominently display availability of beds for patients seeking private treatment for COVID-19.



The plea, filed by Vineet Kumar Wadhwa, through lawyer Praveen Chauhan, sought direction to the Delhi government to develop a mechanism whereby the hospitals here display availability of COVID 19 beds at a prominent place in the hospital and on their websites.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, also asked the Delhi government to treat as representation another petition by a two-year-old boy highlighting the considerable risk faced by him and many other minors due to the Delhi government''s decision to lift the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID 19.

The government will consider the representations and decide accordingly, the court said.

The child, in his plea filed through his father, said he resides in a joint family comprising working members who would be resuming work/ regular office pursuant to the "Unlockdown" as announced by the Delhi government with effect from June 8 and he is at considerable risk of contacting COVID-19 through these members due to lifting of restriction on movements.