High Court denies CBI investigation into Saradha file theft from Contai Municipality

KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition seeking CBI probe into the Saradha construction related file theft case from Contai Municipality.



The court has directed that the state police will investigate the theft case and will take action.

Earlier Contai Municipality authority lodged a complaint at the Contai police station alleging that the files regarding the construction of high rise buildings by Saradha are missing. It was alleged that during the tenure of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's brother Soumendu Adhikari as chairman, illegal construction had taken place. Saradha realty department had allegedly violated the norms and constructed floors more than the permitted number.

During investigation, Saradha chief Sudipta Sen was interrogated by the cops at the Presidency correctional home. Meanwhile a lawyer, Anindya Sundar Das filed a petition seeking CBI probe. He argued that CBI is probing the Saradha scam case and this case should also be investigated by the central agency as well.

Opposing the petition, state government mentioned that the case realted to missing files is not connected with the Saradha scam directly and it does not involve any investor. Therefore state police can investigate this case. After the hearing the Division Bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj dismissed petition seeking CBI probe and directed the state police to continue with the investigation.