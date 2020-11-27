High ammonia content in Yamuna; water supply likely to be hit in Delhi

New delhi: The water supply in parts of Delhi is likely to be hit because of high ammonia concentration in the Yamuna, the Delhi Jal Board said on Thursday.

It said the high ammonia level in the raw water sourced from the Yamuna affected the operations at the Chandrawal, Wazirabad and Okhla water treatment plants.

"Water may be available at low pressure till the ammonia level in the river reduces to a treatable limit," it said in a statement.

The areas likely to be affected are Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas such as Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas like Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Inderpuri, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Amar Colony, Tugalkabad, Sangam Vihar and Ambedkar Nagar.

Water supply issues will also prevail at Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Burari, parts of Cantonment areas and South Delhi.

Meanwhile, due to interconnection work for shifting of 900 mm dia. Duplicate Main from T-Junction of Bhairon Marg to abandoned Railway Line near Indian Oil Petrol Pump at Ring Road opposite Pragati Power Station to facilitate the construction of tunnel under the work of Integrated Transit Corridor Development Plan in and around Pragati Maidan of PWD (ITPO) division, the water supply in the following areas shall not be available or available at low pressure in the evening of November 28 and morning on November 29:

Darya Ganj, LNJP Hospital, National Zoological Park, Pragati Maidan, Kaka Nagar, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, Nizammudin, NDSE – I / II, command area of Greater Kailash (South) UGR and adjoining areas.