Hi-tech cricket betting racket busted, 11 held

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested 11 people including diploma holder involved in betting racket during a one-day international cricket match between India and Australia on Sunday. The gang used specially designed betting software on their laptops to record and calculate bets placed during the match.



Police said that punters were arrested from a house in Ashoka Niketan in Karkardooma. The accused persons disclosed that bets worth more than Rs 5 crore had already been placed with them. Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) AK Singla said that accused Amit Arora is the kingpin of the racket. "The gang uses specially designed betting software on their laptops to record and calculate bets placed during the match," said Singla.

He said that Amit had arranged for 3 special phone connections called 'Tota Lines' (parrot lines) which he had bought from an operator of Delhi. These lines keep repeating the current rates of betting after every ball on the loudspeaker. He also uses two different apps on his laptop which have been provided to him by two operators from Punjab. Amit keeps changing his hideout. The house at Ashoka Niketan had been taken on rent recently by the gang. Police said that Amit completed a diploma in electronics. He suffered losses in the business and became a bookie about 10 years ago. Over the years his racket grew and spread all over India.