Heritage structure must be preserved, HC orders repairs on Regal Bldg in CP

New Delhi: Noting that the heritage structure of the Regal Building in Connaught Place must be preserved and protected, the Delhi High Court has now ordered repairs and structural additions to secure its structural integrity. Justice Sanjiv Sachdeva went through the report filed by the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT, Delhi strongly suggesting that a survey be first done of the structure and discouraging any "ad-hoc" repairs or modifications without any analysis.

"Perusal of the report indicates that major structural additions, alternations repair would be required to secure the structural integrity of the building. The building is a heritage building and as such heritage structure of the building has to be protected and preserved," the court noted in its order.

The court also noted that the recommendations were made because additions, alternations and modifications had been carried out there over the year and further that the normal expected life 50 to 75 years is over as the building is approximately 80 years old.

Noting that consolidated efforts were required to repair and renovate the structure, the high court said, "...not only the Heritage Conservation Committee but all occupies/owners of the building have to be taken on board for the reasons that the same cannot be carried out in piecemeal..."

The counsel appearing for the Regal Building Welfare Association submitted that all the occupiers and owners were not members of the Association and since the survey had been carried out for a part of the building, they had been making an effort to put all the stakeholders to notice about the pending proceedings, legal news website LiveLaw reported.

Adding that for the time being IIT, Delhi must be paid Rs 2 lakh besides GST to carry out the survey they had recommended and the studies they had conducted for their current report. The court added that there could be further expenditure and payments required for the restoration process. "In view of the above, a copy of the report be circulated by the Association to all the owners/occupiers and stakeholders of the left side of Regal Building when facing Regal building commencing from Regal building going on to Parliament Street," the high court said.

"The owners/occupiers and stakeholders be informed that expenditure for the purposes of testing and repair/renovation would have to be incurred and shared by them and in case they do not join then as per the recommendations made in the report dated 07.03.2022 that there is a higher risk of further collapse of the top floor of the building, coercive measures would be required to be taken by the NDMC to secure the building so as to prevent any mishap," it added.

The court also asked the owners and occupiers of the said portion must remove the Debris already accumulated there.