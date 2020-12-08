Here as 'sewadar', not CM, says Kejriwal at Singhu protest site

New Delhi: As the farmers' protests at the Capital's gates raged on for the 11th day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday visited the farmer leaders and reviewed the arrangements at the Singhu border protest site with his Deputy, Manish Sisodia and other Cabinet Ministers.



The CM said that he is not visiting the area as the Delhi CM, but as a "sewadar" of the farmers. He reiterated his support for the farmers' call for "Bharat Bandh" and appealed to the people to peacefully participate in it.

Meanwhile, there has been a lot of pressure on the AAP-led government to convert the stadiums into jails and that the Central government had plans to put the farmers into jails to end the movement, he said. "But we listened to our conscience. Sometimes, you are less worried about the results of actions, and you listen to your conscience more to know what's right," added

the CM.

He said, "The farmers put in all their hard work and efforts and grow food for us. They are in a huge problem today, and it is the responsibility of all the citizens of the country to stand with the farmers and work for their service."

"I have come here today to inspect all the arrangements in the area. I have seen that the toilets have been set up and sanitation has also been ensured. The water will be diverted inside with the help of water pipes and motors. I have seen the living and food arrangements," he added.

AAP's National Convener said that the farmers are satisfied with all the arrangements made for them and that MLA Jarnail Singh and other volunteers have been physically present in support of the farmers.

Home Minister Satyendar Jain and other ministers such as Rajendra Pal Gautam and Imran Hussain were also with the CM at the protest site.

CM Kejriwal also clarified that the news of the changing of four mandis in Delhi was a rumour.

Furthermore, Environment Minister Gopal Rai met with officials of the Union Agriculture Ministry along with ministers from Punjab and Haryana to discuss ways of increasing farmers' revenues.

While speaking to the media Rai said that he had requested the Central government to write guaranteed MSP into law by following the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

"In some states, the MSP is Rs 1,800 but the farmers are forced to sell their crops for Rs 800, 900 or 1,000. I have requested the Central Government that they should listen to the demands of the farmers and bring a law to legalise the MSP," he said.

Rai also urged the Centre to listen to the demands of the farmers. "I have requested that tomorrow's discussion with the farmers should be the last one and at the end of this, the government should accept the demands of the farmers," he said, adding that his party will hold peaceful demonstrations today in support of the Bharat Bandh.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Amrinder Singh mocked Kejriwal and said he doubted the Delhi CM even knew the difference between wheat and paddy.