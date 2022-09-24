Herbal drug controls obesity along with diabetes: AIIMS study

New Delhi: In a study conducted by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), it has been found that anti-diabetic ayurvedic medicine is effective in bringing down obesity along with improving metabolism mechanisms of the patients suffering from the chronic diabetic disease.



As per the study, which was led by Dr Sudhir Chandra Sarangi — additional professor at Department of Pharmacology, AIIMS, the anti-diabetic herbal drug BGR-34 was helpful not only in reduction of fasting blood sugar through modulation of hormonal profile along with a significant body weight reduction but there were other benefits too.

The findings of the AIIMS study stated that the herbal drug modulates hormonal profile, lipid profile and triglyceride level while bringing down leptin mark, which is effective in controlling fat.

Notably, triglyceride, in excess quantity, is harmful for the health as its bad cholesterol. Similarly, controlled lipid profile keeps heart diseases at bay, while disturbance in hormonal profile can result in poor sleep.

The ayurvedic drug BGR-34 was prepared by the scientists of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.