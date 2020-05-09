Helping hand for children with special needs

NEW DELHI: "The plan should include innovative activities which give the child an opportunity to self-engage and learn independently as well as with the assistance of elders," read an order of the Directorate of Education (DoE) of Delhi Government which was given to private unaided recognised schools in Delhi for development and implementation of home-based intervention plan for children with special needs and disabilities during COVID-19 pandemic.



According to the order, the home-based intervention plan shall be developed in a practical manner so that it is feasible for the parents, caregivers and other family members to implement it within the home setting using minimal resources. The plan should be prepared weekly after discussion with parents and caregivers and should be communicated to them every Thursday. "It should encourage consolidation and maintenance of an everyday routine which includes enough time for leisure and play," read the order which was released earlier this month.

It further read: "In cases where students are affected by intellectual disability (ID), autism, spectrum disorder, multiple disabilities or severe hearing loss, the concerned teacher should ensure that the activities are designed keeping in mind the current capacity of the child." The schools may take note of Directorate's initiatives focused on Mission Buniyaad (literacy and numeracy) and happiness.

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) helped the DoE in drafting the guidelines. "We want to ensure the overall development of these children during COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from studies, we are focusing on their mental well-being. We are also assisting children, parents, through our helpline 011-41182977," said Anurag Kundu, member DCPCR.

According to the official, there are around 1,650 private unaided recognised schools in Delhi. "Around 20,000 to 25,000 children with special needs and disabilities are studying in both government and private unaided recognised schools," official added.

The worksheets and tools for parents should be translated into Hindi for the benefit of parents who are not comfortable in English. Regular calls, at least twice a week, should be made by teachers to these students to keep a track on their well-beings. A support group of parents and caregivers of all children with special needs should be created in WhatsApp for regular updates and experiences, read the order. The order also focused on providing physical activity for children. "For subject-wise preparation as per curriculum, the concerned teacher/special educator can refer to the online version of books available," said DoE.