Help reaches GB Road

New Delhi: The women of GB Road were given ration after reports of them starving circulated. The sex workers at the red light area claimed that the food issued to them by the government was not enough, which was pushing them towards near starvation.



However, many individual came forward to help the women. Sajid who is a social activist provided ration to about 80 to 90 women at the red light area. Speaking to the correspondent Sajid said that it is a taboo that the society has considered these women and their job dirty. "But I want to tell these people that is the same society that has pushed them towards this," he added.

At the moment there are more than 1,200 sex workers in the area. On receiving the ration, a social activist Iqbal who lives at GB Road and has an organization said that the move has left many women overwhelmed. "The quality of vegetables and ration is really good, and the women were thanking everyone who came out to help," he said.

The ration kit included vegetables, masala, rice, wheat, oil among other things. Sajid said that they will provide more material if it is demanded.

The lockdown has left many people unemployed and has pushed low income labourers towards starvation and financial incompetency.