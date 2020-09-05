Held hostage for damaging iPhone, 16-yr-old boy jumps from building

new delhi: The humiliation of his father and the torture he faced while he was held hostage, drove a 16-year-old boy to attempt suicide in Malviya Nagar area. Police have arrested one person who tortured the minor child.

Police said that a PCR call mentioning that one boy had jumped from the terrace was received at Malviya Nagar police station from Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital. It was found that a boy who lives in Chirag Delhi area was admitted and referred to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment of multiple injuries. According to senior officials, the investigating officer reached Safdarjung Hospital where he met the boy. The probe revealed that the incident was reported on Thursday evening when the victim and his friend were going from his house to his father's shop on their bicycle. The bicycle collided with one Honey and his iPhone fell down and was damaged. Honey asked for money to repair the mobile phone and the victim's father promised to get it repaired. The victim further stated that Honey asked for 62,000 as compensation and for that, he wrongfully confined the victim and tortured him.