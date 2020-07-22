Heavy rains lash Capital; traffic takes a hit as NDRF teams put on standby

new delhi: The heavy showers on Tuesday afternoon in Delhi, a couple of days after the city's devastating first spell of heavy rains, once again interrupted traffic causing snarls and waterlogging in many parts of the city in addition to roads caving in at certain places. Tuesday's rains inundated low-lying areas as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed two of its teams in the Capital.



A senior official said that there was heavy waterlogging on Ring Road near WHO. The carriageway of Bhairon road leading to Mathura road also caved in, blocking the entire traffic. "The traffic coming from Akshardham towards Sarai Kale Khan to further go through Barapulla, traffic coming from Ashram side towards Akshardham to further go through Pushta road, Geeta colony flyover," he said.

The official further said motorists coming from Ashram were advised to take the DND, Mayur Vihar, Noida Link Road, Akshardham, Pushta road. "No vehicle is being allowed towards ITO from Nizamuddin that. Traffic is likely to remain heavy at and around Sarai Kale Khan which is being regulated," the official added.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said major weather stations in Delhi, including Safdarjung and Lodhi Road, recorded around 20 mm rainfall on Tuesday. He said light rains are likely in the city till Wednesday morning. Thereafter, isolated light rainfall is predicted for two to three days. "The rainfall intensity and distribution are very likely to decrease significantly thereafter," it had said. The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded 127.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 129 mm in July so far.

Minto Road, a major hotspot of waterlogging, had witnessed a horrific scene on Sunday when the body of a 56-year-old man was found under the bridge after a spell of rain in the morning. On Tuesday, waterlogging was reported from the area which led to its closure for a brief moment. Around 2.54, police said that it had been reopened for commuters.

In the evening, the route from Sarai Kale Khan to IP flyover was closed and commuters travelling from Ashram Chowk to Sarai Kale Khan were told to take the DND to Mayur Vihar to Noida Link Road to Pushta road.

Meanwhile, the NDRF teams have been put on standby in Delhi to ensure they can reach the spot quickly if there are any untoward incidents like floods.

"The Force has pre-positioned its 85 teams in 74 locations of 20 vulnerable States to meet any eventuality. The Force is in constant touch with the State Governments to chalk out the combat strategies in case of any eventuality during the monsoon season. The NDRF control room in New Delhi is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with other agencies, stakeholders," read an NDRF press statement.

An official from Delhi Fire Services said that on Tuesday they did not receive any serious rescue calls. "We received a call from the Anna Nagar area where the caller claimed that few more shanties were washed away. There was no one inside these shanties, "the official said.