Heavy rains expected in Delhi

New Delhi: The national capital is likely to witness heavy rains on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The city registered 13 mm rain in the last 24 hours and the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.1 degrees Celsius, it said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 90 per cent.

The city's maximum temperature on Monday is expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality was in the 'satisfactory' category on Monday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 9 am was 74.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".