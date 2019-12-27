Heavy police deployment in various parts of national capital amid protests calls

New Delhi: Flag march was conducted in some areas of the Northeast district in the national capital and heavy police force was deployed in parts of the city ahead of Friday prayers and protests calls by some organisations against the amended citizenship act, police said.

The police organised flag march in northeast Delhi's Seelampur, Jafrabad, Welcome and Mustafabad areas, they said.

Adequate police force from adjoining districts and fifteen companies of paramilitary forces were deployed in the Northeast district to maintain the law and order situation in the area, they said.