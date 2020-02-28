Heart-wrenching scene at GTB mortuary

New Delhi: The scene at GTB mortuary was heart-wrenching on Friday as people were seen grieving while waiting for the dead bodies of family members who lost their lives during North-East Delhi riot. Amidst all these, the doctors and policemen were verifying the details of the deceased.



According to a police officer, sometimes relatives become furious and demand immediate post-mortem. "We know that they are in pain, so we try to convince them," the officer said. He said that apart from dead bodies, in one case only a leg of an unknown person was brought at the hospital. Later during verification, the leg was of one Anwar of Karawal Nagar area. "His family members identified his leg and a case was registered in Karawal Nagar," he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said that over 30 bodies have been identified.

"We are taking all possible steps to identify other bodies," Gupta said.

Meanwhile, two Sikh men were seen distributing foods to the people who came to the hospital either to collect bodies or see the injured.

Many people who were present at the hospital told Millennium Post that from several days they are waiting near the mortuary for bodies of their dear ones.

"Whether it was Hindu or Muslim we were all living peacefully for many years but the violence destroyed the harmony in North East Delhi," a Muslim woman said. A group of volunteers was assisting deceased family members with food and other eatable items.

Once the post-mortem was getting done, the hospital authorities would call out the name of the deceased person and relative would go inside the mortuary to collect the body. As soon as any dead body would come out from the mortuary, other family members waiting outside would start crying. "He was not involved in violence what was his fault why he was killed," a woman said while crying in front of a dead body.

