Health Min's OSD succumbs to COVID

New Delhi: An Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday, a day before his retirement, according to his family.

A K Rakshit, was battling COVID-19 for over a month. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter.

"He was admitted to Aakash hospital in Dwarka on April 23. He succumbed to COVID-19 complications on Sunday, a day before he was to retire," his son Sandipan Rakshit said.

The OSD was working in the camp office of the Delhi health minister.

In a tweet, Health Minister Satyendar Jain condoled the death of the officer.