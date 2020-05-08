Health Minister visits newly-constructed hospital at Burari

new delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited the newly constructed hospital at Burari along with Principal Secretary Health and other senior officers of Health Department to initially start the hospital as a 450 bedded Covid Care Centre.



A senior official in the Delhi government said, "The hospital will be functional by the end of this week. It will have all the basic facilities like oxygen, OT, ICU, Ventilator. As of now, OPD facilities will not the be available initially and the capacity of staff is yet to be decided."

The Delhi government had earlier said it was ready to start operations at two (out of three) government hospitals that have been under construction since the first tenure of the AAP-led government.

The government had appointed medical directors for its two hospitals in Dwarka and Ambedkar Nagar. The hospitals together will add over 1,800 beds to the existing 11,770 beds in Delhi government-run hospitals, according to reports.