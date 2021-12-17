Health Min Jain inaugurates new X-ray machine for faster results

New Delhi: Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday inaugurated a 300 MA (milliampere-seconds) X-Ray machine at the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital here — a big upgrade from the 70MA one the hospital had till now, officials in the Delhi government said.



Milliampere-seconds also commonly known as MA's s is a measure of radiation produced over a set amount of time via an X-RAY tube. It directly influences the radiographic density. This process leads to an increase in the quantity of x-radiation, meaning more photons reach the detector and hence apparent structural density will decrease and the signal intensity will increase. This will lead to more accurate and clear results.

The officials said that until October, the radiology department had a conventional analogue X-RAY machine and had only in May this year installed the 70MA machine. They added that the addition of this new technology will increase the capacity to treat the patients and this will also provide 24-hour emergency service. This new machine is fully digital.

Speaking at the inauguration, Health Minister Jain said, "This is an epitome of technologically advanced machines which are available in Sardar Vallabhbhai Hospital, providing 24-hour emergency services. This machine will benefit the mass population of Patel Nagar and other lakhs of people of Delhi as well." He added that with the installation of this new machine, more patients can be treated and get their accurate reports in lesser time.

The department of radiology at the hospital was started in 2004 and at present, the hospital is working with all the major specialities such as medicines, surgery, paediatrics, gynaecology & obs, ophthalmology, ENT, Dermatology and orthopaedics, a government statement said.