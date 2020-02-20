Health Min holds review meet of Mohalla Clinics
New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday held a review meeting of Mohalla Clinics. In the meeting, the Minister instructed the Health Department to expedite work related to opening of new Mohalla Clinics. He also directed the Department to install CCTV cameras inside diagnostic labs to keep an eye on malpractices.
There are more than 450 Mohalla Clinics operational in Delhi currently. In its new term, along with executing expansion plans, the Health Ministry is keeping a close check on the operations of Mohalla Clinic. Jain also emphasised on the need to strictly monitor the availability of medicines.
Since the number of patients visiting Mohalla Clinics for diagnostics is rapidly growing, the Health Minister also emphasised on the need to digitise prescriptions for diagnostic tests through test referral reports instead of manual prescriptions.
Jain said, "Digitisation of prescriptions and reports will smoothen the functioning of the centres. As the state-run healthcare facilities that offer free medicines and tests expand in number, the monitoring systems too will need regular upgrading, which the ministry is ensuring."
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Centre owes Bengal Rs 50,000 cr: Mamata writes to PM Modi20 Feb 2020 6:13 PM GMT
No intention to remove Art 37120 Feb 2020 6:12 PM GMT
Word 'nationalism' can be likened to 'Nazism' by some, says...20 Feb 2020 6:12 PM GMT
2nd batch of 40 Union ministers to visit J&K in April20 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT
26 killed in two road accidents in Tamil Nadu20 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT