Health Min holds review meet of Mohalla Clinics

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday held a review meeting of Mohalla Clinics. In the meeting, the Minister instructed the Health Department to expedite work related to opening of new Mohalla Clinics. He also directed the Department to install CCTV cameras inside diagnostic labs to keep an eye on malpractices.



There are more than 450 Mohalla Clinics operational in Delhi currently. In its new term, along with executing expansion plans, the Health Ministry is keeping a close check on the operations of Mohalla Clinic. Jain also emphasised on the need to strictly monitor the availability of medicines.

Since the number of patients visiting Mohalla Clinics for diagnostics is rapidly growing, the Health Minister also emphasised on the need to digitise prescriptions for diagnostic tests through test referral reports instead of manual prescriptions.

Jain said, "Digitisation of prescriptions and reports will smoothen the functioning of the centres. As the state-run healthcare facilities that offer free medicines and tests expand in number, the monitoring systems too will need regular upgrading, which the ministry is ensuring."