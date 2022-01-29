'Health for all': EDMC to provide subsidised lab, imaging services at 4 centres

New Delhi: Taking action to provide healthcare for all citizens of the trans Yamuna area, East Delhi Municipal Corporation has started the "Health for all" initiative, under the PPP model to provide laboratory and imaging services at already existing health facilities to patients at subsidized rates (less than CGHS Delhi/ AIIMS rates). 20 per cent patients will be provided such services free of cost on production of BPL cards.

EDMC has identified its four health facilities: Swami Dayanand Hospital, Veer Savarkar Arogya Sansthan, Lala Bulaki Das Poly Clinic and SPM Chest Hospital for the services so far. Under the proposal, EDMC will provide space and also free of cost water and electricity to concessionaires for setting up the proposed collection centers as well as pick-up and drop-off points. The human resource, equipment and recurring expenditure will be borne by the concessionaire.



EDMC has already invited bids for providing Laboratory and Imaging services at affordable prices to visiting patients. The municipal health facilities are frequented by people from poorer sections of the society that too from unorganized sectors and this action will definitely help them

