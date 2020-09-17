Health Department to cover less areas for polio vaccination drive in Gurugram

gurugram: With cases of COVID-19 surging in Gurugram, the district Health Department will cover less areas for the polio vaccination drive that will commence on September 20 and end on September 22. The Health Department has taken the decision after it observed that most of the health workers are right now involved in COVID-19 duties. According to official data, there are more than 15,000 health workers presently in Gurugram. With more than 13,000 workers being involved in COVID related duties this time it will only be less than 2,000 workers will be part of the vaccination drive.

With fewer areas covered there will also be less number of children who are expected to be vaccinated. As compared to more 3.5 lakh children who used to get inoculated during the pre COVID times this time it will only be limited to over 75,000 children. Large numbers of crowds that are assembling at the government hospitals have also invited criticism of not maintaining proper social distancing. Gurugram is among the 13th most risk-prone districts of Haryana and the officials thereby have been directed to conduct the vaccination.