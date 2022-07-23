Head constable shoots self with service revolver

New Delhi: A Delhi Police head constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver inside his car parked in the premises of Laxmi Nagar police station on Friday afternoon, police said.



Initial investigation revealed that he was having a domestic dispute with his wife. Police has found a suicide note inside his car in which he has not blamed anyone.

The deceased has been identified as Narender Bhati (35), who lived with his family in Noida. He had joined the Delhi Police in 2010. Bhati was currently posted with East Delhi Crime Branch unit.

DCP East Delhi Priyanka Kashyap said that the incident took place at around 12:45 pm on Friday. "The policemen posted at Crime Branch office situated in the premises noticed that one of their colleagues, Narender, had shot himself in his car. The car was parked in the parking area of the police colony, Laxmi Nagar," DCP said.

"Immediately, a crime team rushed to the spot and investigated the crime scene. The body has been handed over to the family after autopsy. We are investigating the exact cause of death," DCP said. It has been learnt from police sources that Narender had come to crime branch office on Friday morning and had issued his service revolver on his name. Later on, he shot himself dead.

A senior police official said that a suicide note was found from the deceased where he has not held anyone responsible for his death. He has requested his younger brother to take care of the family after his death. Apart from this, he has also written about his bank accounts and other transactions in the note. The family should not face any problem after his death. He also apologized to the family.

Based on preliminary investigation, police say that Narendra took this step due to domestic dispute. "Narender was a part of the crack team and used to stay ahead in the team without any fear," an official said. The family consists of his wife, 10-year-old son and five-year-old daughter, and a mother and a younger brother.