Head constable attacked by protesters at Tikri

New Delhi: A head constable was injured after he was attacked by the protesters at the Tikri border. He was attacked when he was pasting posters of farmers who went missing after the Republic Day tractor parade in the Capital was marred by



violence.

The injured cop received serious head injuries. The incident was confirmed by a senior officer who said the victim was attacked with a stick. Further investigation is going on.

As per reports, the constable was identified as Jitender Rana, who had reached the site to paste posters when some protesters caught and thrashed the constable. He was somehow rescued and rushed to the hospital.

"He has received eight stitches. Further investigation is going on. When the incident took place, he was in plain clothes," police said, adding that they have registered a case in this

regard.

Farmers at the protest site said they thought the cop was a "miscreant" and reacted quickly but that the matter had been resolved soon.

It was not the first time when such an incident took place. In January, an SHO was attacked by a man with a sword at the Singhu protest site. He had suffered grievous injuries on his hand. However, this incident happened when people claiming to be "locals" started attacking protesters and farmers came out to defend themselves and hurt the police in the scuffle.