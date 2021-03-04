HC warns protesting MCD sanitation employees and union against throwing garbage on streets

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday warned MCD's sanitation employees and unions, which are protesting against non-payment of salaries, against throwing garbage on the streets of the national capital and restraining other staff members of the corporation from carrying out their duties. The high court, which assured the employees that they will get their salaries, said safai karamcharis' of municipal corporation should understand that they are providing essential services and shall not indulge in any illegal activity.

The high court was informed by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) that several safai karamcharis union have called for a strike Friday and that they shall be restrained from throwing garbage on streets or hampering functioning of the corporation.

Under no circumstances the court will permit any act on part of the unions or its members which tantamount to taking law in their hands, a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said.

The bench issued bailable warrants against the leaders of MCD Swachhata Karamchari Union, which has given a call for strike, for their non-appearance in the matter.

An office bearer of another employees union present in the court submitted that they were aggrieved as they have not received salaries for various months.

He, however, assured the bench that the members of his union will not go on strike

as the matter relating to non-payment of salaries was pending in the court.