HC transfers Barkha Dutt's suit against Kapil Sibal's Tiranga TV to Special MP/MLA court

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday issued orders to transfer the case involving journalist Barkha Dutt, where she seeks compensation to the tune of over Rs 74 lakhs along with interest from Tiranga TV owners Congress MP Kapil Sibal and his wife for "abruptly" shutting the channel last year, to a Special MP/MLA court.



Justice Anup J Bhambhani during the hearing said that owing to the plea filed by the petitioner seeking the transfer of case from Patiala House Court to the Rose Avenue Court designated for trial of sitting MPs and MLAs, which is an inter-Sessions division transfer, the court orders the same to be carried out within seven days from the date of present order.



Analog Media Pvt. Ltd., which ran Tiranga TV, is promoted by Kapil Sibal and his wife Promila Sibal, who Dutt alleged "abruptly" shut down the channel without providing proper compensation to employees, six months after it went on-air.

