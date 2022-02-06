HC to DU: Fill vacant seats in LLB course

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi University (DU) to fill up within two weeks the vacant seats across all categories in its LLB course, saying it is unfair if seats in such a prestigious institute go waste in spite of meritorious candidates.



Justice Rekha Palli, while allowing the petitions by three aspirants who failed to get admission despite vacant seats in the course, stated that DU will fill up the seats after considering all eligible candidates, including the petitioners, as per their merit and ensure additional classes for the newly admitted students if required.

The judge observed that it is a dream for many students to get their education from a reputed university like DU and the three petitioners, who have cleared the entrance examination, should not be denied the opportunity to pursue the degree.

There is no gainsaying that the aim of counselling in any institution is to fill up the maximum available seats by granting an opportunity to deserving and eligible candidates to gain education and knowledge.

"Unarguably, Delhi University is one of the premier institutes in imparting education across the country, and it is a dream for many students to get their education from a university of this repute.

"It would be unfair to the candidates if seats in such a prestigious institute are allowed to go to waste, despite there being candidates with merit to fill the same, the court said in its order passed on February 3.

The court said the petitioners, who are young students and have shown their grit and determination in clearing the entrance examination, should not be denied the opportunity to pursue the LLB degree, especially keeping in view the devastating impact of the Covid- 19 pandemic which has painted a rather gloomy picture for many students, as their studies have faced constant disruption.