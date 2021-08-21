HC to Centre: Decide on exclusion of certain areas from Lutyens zone

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has now directed the Central government to decide within three weeks a set of recommendations from the Delhi Urban Arts Commission with regards to the Lutyens Boundary and Development Guidelines, issued in 2019, including a move to exclude certain areas from the zone so that alterations and changes can be made to homes in those areas.



A bench of Justice Rekha Palli was hearing a batch of petitions filed by residents of areas such as — Jor Bagh, Golf Links, Sunder Nagar, Bengal Market, Ashoka Road, Mandir Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Sardar Patel Marg and Chanakyapuri - who were among other things, seeking that these areas be excluded from the Lutyens Bungalow Zone (LBZ).

The court has now directed the Centre to decide on this recommendation within three weeks.

"While considering the recommendations, the Ministry will keep in mind that the recommendations made in Para 4.2 do not in any manner, seek to interfere with the LBZ guidelines, but only recommend exclusion of some areas having modern constructions from the LBZ, and also take into consideration the fact that the LBZ has its own peculiar bungalow style features," the court order said, posting the matter next for September 1 and directing the Centre to file an affidavit about its decision in this regard.

The court also noted that the Commission had not placed these recommendations before the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and directed that it place the same before the Ministry as soon as possible.