HC suggests anonymous reporting for HCWs with complaints about lack of safety gear

New DELHi: While hearing a petition that alleged nurses in private hospitals and nursing homes were being provided used PPE kits and safety gear, the Delhi High Court on Thursday suggested that the Delhi government should set up a helpline for healthcare workers where they can anonymously report complaints against such facilities not providing adequate safety gear like masks and



PPE kits.

The suggestion came from a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan during the hearing of a PIL by an NGO which also sought that all the private sector nurses be covered under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package of insurance protection and provided proper psycho-social support.

The court said once a complaint is received on the helpline, the Delhi government can inspect the hospital or nursing home concerned and fulfil the PPE kits and masks requirements. The court also asked the NGO, Distress Management Collective, to give suggestions on how the issues raised in its PIL can be addressed and listed the matter for hearing on July 6.

The NGO also said that the private management which runs these nursing homes/hospitals "are maintaining nil or meagre inventory of requisite stock of safety equipments" and are not exercising basic precautions for safety and security of their healthcare workers.

The Centre, represented by its standing counsel Anil Soni, told the court that it has provided PPE kits and N 95 masks to states and union territories as per their requirement and it is up to them to "optimally utilize" the protective gear.

As for the compensation of nurses and medical professionals who succumb to the virus, the Delhi government has said that it has already issued orders stating that any person, including doctors, nurses, para-medical staff, sweeper or any other staff in government or private sector, who expires while attending to COVID-19 patients, their families shall be provided Rs 1 crore as compensation.

The Delhi government added that it has also issued orders providing for psychiatric social counselling to healthcare workers under "Samarthan" and the Centre said both government and private sector healthcare workers are covered under the PMGKP which provides accident cover of

Rs 50 lakh.

The NGO had alleged that the Centre and the Delhi government have a "discriminatory approach" towards nurses in private hospitals and nursing homes compared to those in state-run facilities.