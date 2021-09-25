HC stays NCDRC order of 3-year jail to Supertech MD

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday stayed an order of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) sentencing Supertech's MD Mohit Arora to 3-year imprisonment and issuing arrest warrant against him for non-compliance of an order in a case by a home buyer.



Justice Amit Bansal directed the realty firm to deposit Rs 50 lakh, out of the outstanding Rs 1.75 crore, in the home buyer''s account within a week to show its bona fide to the court.

The NCDRC order, to the extent that the company's MD is sentenced to 3-year imprisonment, shall remain stayed till the next date of hearing - October 4.

The court also directed both the company and the home buyer to place on record the statement of amount due as per the NCDRC order.

The high court was hearing Supertech's plea challenging the September 20 order by which Arora was given 3-year jail and the arrest warrant was issued against him for non-compliance with NCDRC directions.

The NCDRC case pertained to the home buyer's complaint for delay in giving possession of a villa in one of the company's project in Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Area, which was allotted for over Rs 1 crore.