HC stays hike in auto fares
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday stayed the AAP government's decision to increase auto-rickshaw fares in the national capital.
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said, "We hereby stay the operation of the June 12 notification issued by the Delhi government till the next date of hearing."
The high court listed the matter for further hearing on May 21.
The court was hearing a petition filed by NGO, Aiding Hands Foundation, seeking that the notification revising
the auto fares be set aside as it was issued without the approval of the competent authority and would severely impact the people.
The high court on July 8 last year refused to stay the AAP government's decision to increase auto-rickshaw fares.
It, however, had issued notice to the Centre, Delhi government, its transport department and fare revision commission on the PIL.
