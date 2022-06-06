HC stays DCW order summoning MCD commissioner
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday stayed an order by the Delhi Commission for Women summoning the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on the issue of safety and security of girls in primary schools.
Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri also issued notice and sought a response of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on a petition filed by the MCD challenging the commission's June 2 order.
The court was informed by the counsel for MCD that in place of the MCD Commissioner, an Additional Director (Education) would appear before the commission on June 9 to respond to the findings by the panel.
The high court listed the matter for further hearing on July 20 and said till then the DCW order summoning the MCD Commissioner to be kept in abeyance.
